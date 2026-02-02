Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $2.9645 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
