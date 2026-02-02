SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SFL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SFL stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.50 and a beta of 0.47.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.45 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SFL by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is an independent owner of modern, large-size ocean-going vessels that provides finance and leasing services to the global shipping industry. The company’s fleet encompasses a diversified mix of crude oil tankers, product and chemical tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. By structuring long-term charter agreements and bareboat leases with major oil companies, commodity traders and offshore operators, Ship Finance International seeks to deliver stable cash flows and risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

In its core business, Ship Finance International acquires or finances vessels through forward sales agreements and then charters them out under fixed-rate contracts, typically ranging from five to 20 years in duration.

