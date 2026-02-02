OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $4.59 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.60.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ: OCCI) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. As a registered investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing first-lien and second-lien debt financing to privately held and sponsor-backed businesses. The company targets borrowers with stable cash flows and defensible market positions across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

The company’s investment portfolio is weighted toward floating-rate loan instruments and subordinated debt, complemented by selective equity and equity-related securities.

