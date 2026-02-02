Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Hold

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INGR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:INGR opened at $118.20 on Friday. Ingredion has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.