Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 75,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 764,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,540. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,708,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,121.30. The trade was a 40.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock worth $7,708,694. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

More Peloton Interactive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.