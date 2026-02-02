Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$229.77

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$229.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bankshares raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$203.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$213.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4%

TSE:RY opened at C$226.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$151.25 and a 12-month high of C$240.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$229.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$208.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%.The company had revenue of C$17.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total value of C$20,882,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,343,448.75. The trade was a 93.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

