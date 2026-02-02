National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NBHC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NBHC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). National Bank had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 50.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 131.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

