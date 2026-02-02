Ingredion (INGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $1.7831 billion for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.07%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:INGR opened at $118.20 on Monday. Ingredion has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ingredion by 166.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 143.3% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.
The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.
