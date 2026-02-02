Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paymentus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Paymentus during the 2nd quarter worth $2,553,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Paymentus by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the third quarter worth $4,461,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 63.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

