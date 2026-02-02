Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.60. Secom shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 71,717 shares trading hands.

Secom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

