Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,769 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 19,273 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAOS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baosheng Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group is a China-based animation and digital entertainment company focused on the creation, production and distribution of original animated content and digital comics. The company develops proprietary intellectual property (IP) and oversees the full production cycle, from storyboarding and character design to animation, post-production and voice-over recording.

Baosheng Media partners with leading digital streaming platforms such as Tencent Video, iQiyi and Bilibili to deliver its animation series and serialized comics to audiences across mainland China.

