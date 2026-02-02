Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $312.75, but opened at $291.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $291.36, with a volume of 67 shares.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 5.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.24 and its 200 day moving average is $287.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.01.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad’s product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

