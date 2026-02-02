Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Declines By 22.6%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 107,656 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 139,093 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BENF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beneficient to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

