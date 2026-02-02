Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.11. Approximately 14,865,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,732,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

