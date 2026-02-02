Financial Comparison: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) versus Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and KalVista Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $65.32 million 5.86 -$81.89 million ($3.83) -3.45 KalVista Pharmaceuticals $1.43 million 569.62 -$183.44 million ($3.95) -4.07

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 0 6 0 2.71 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 1 0 8 0 2.78

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.04%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.50%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -125.36% -93.76% -26.13% KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.88% -81.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It develops Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of HAE which is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company is developing an orally disintegrating tablet formulation, including KONFIDENT-KID for pediatric use with HAE; KONFIDENT-S for adolescent and adult patients with type I or type II HAE; and KONFIDENT for a potential oral therapy for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

