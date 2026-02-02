WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,197,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 819,557 shares.The stock last traded at $45.8210 and had previously closed at $44.78.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 120.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 616.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

