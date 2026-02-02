Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.82 and last traded at $212.3450, with a volume of 95206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $168.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034 in the last three months. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

