Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $158.65, but opened at $169.52. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $169.52, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $193.00.

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee’s software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

