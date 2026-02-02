Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$300.00 to C$190.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thomson Reuters traded as low as C$149.39 and last traded at C$149.93, with a volume of 259373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$150.45.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$243.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$212.84. The company has a market cap of C$66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.14.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

