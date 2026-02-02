Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Up 34.0% in January

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,863 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 7,360 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. 3,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Cadiz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

