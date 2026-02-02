Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Declines By 28.5%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,022 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 11,218 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BZFDW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc is a global digital media and entertainment company founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John S. Johnson III. The firm operates a diversified portfolio of content channels that span news, pop culture, lifestyle, and social video. Through its flagship website and mobile applications, BuzzFeed reaches audiences with a blend of editorially driven journalism, user-generated content formats, and viral quizzes.

The company’s offerings encompass several branded divisions including BuzzFeed News, which delivers investigative journalism and breaking news; Tasty, a food and recipe network; and various entertainment franchises such as original video series and personality-driven channels.

