Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $49.0060, with a volume of 137519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,671.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,381.94. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 271.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 161.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

