Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.96. 56,035,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,840,098. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.74. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,887.45. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,499,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,453,000 after purchasing an additional 520,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

