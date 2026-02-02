Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.96. 56,035,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,840,098. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.74. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,887.45. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.89.
Key Palantir Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big government contract and AI infrastructure push could materially boost backlog, revenue and credibility — Benzinga reports Palantir’s Chain Reaction AI infrastructure initiatives (Nvidia partnership) and a reported $448M U.S. Navy deal heading into Q4 could be meaningful catalysts for growth and margins. Palantir Heads Into Q4 Earnings With Nvidia-Backed AI Infrastructure Push, $448 Million US Navy Deal, More
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades add near-term support — William Blair upgraded PLTR to “Outperform,” signaling growing confidence after the recent pullback and giving investors a buy-side sentiment lift. PLTR: William Blair upgrades Palantir to Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts are bullish on a path higher — MarketWatch highlights an analyst who sees a potential route to a $200 share price based on expanding margins and new government contracts. Palantir’s stock looks less ‘frothy’ and is now worth buying, this analyst says
- Neutral Sentiment: Street expectations are high for Q4 results — consensus forecasts call for strong revenue (~62% YoY growth) and positive EPS; investors will be focused on U.S. commercial revenue strength and guidance. Everything You Need to Know About Palantir Heading Into Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations and price targets being updated — several forecasters have revised estimates and positioning ahead of the print, leaving guidance the key near-term driver. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Palantir Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital trimmed its target to $220 — a downward revision but still a high target, so this is a mixed signal for investors balancing upside with valuation risk. Loop Capital Cuts Palantir Technologies Price Target to $220.00
- Negative Sentiment: RBC issues a severe downside scenario — RBC warned the stock faces a tough test at earnings and has a $50 downside floor scenario, highlighting the risk if growth or margins disappoint. ‘It’s Unreal’: RBC Warns Palantir Stock Faces Tough Test At Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and pullback concerns remain prominent — multiple outlets (Forbes, Barron’s, Motley Fool pieces) caution that PLTR’s rich valuation leaves little room for disappointment, increasing the chance of sharp corrections if guidance or margins miss. Why The Palantir Stock Rally Might Be Running Out Of Steam
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
