Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.3450, with a volume of 227184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $145.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director David P. Malone sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $239,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,567. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,787 shares of company stock worth $303,917 in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 294.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 157.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company’s principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

