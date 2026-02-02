Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 552412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,975.39. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

