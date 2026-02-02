Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Declines By 19.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,513 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 25,502 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ BSCZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 70,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 281,880 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,815,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

