Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.89 and last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 365534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. The trade was a 47.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Flowserve by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $4,826,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.