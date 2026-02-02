Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Wayne Lamberton Purchases 2,000 Shares

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Lamberton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $62,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,142.35. This represents a 30.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMTV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 10,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Community Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $173.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

