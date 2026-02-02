Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 60173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $889.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 85.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

