Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,686 shares.The stock last traded at $36.9090 and had previously closed at $36.73.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $832.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.
About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
