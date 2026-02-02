Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2026

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDRGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,686 shares.The stock last traded at $36.9090 and had previously closed at $36.73.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $832.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after buying an additional 831,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.