United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $950.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $1,090.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $950.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.59.

URI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $781.19. 623,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $849.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.53. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,646,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,762,000 after buying an additional 631,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,557,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,968,000 after acquiring an additional 780,322 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,315,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,978 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

