Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.9050, with a volume of 197680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $72,976,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,370,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,761 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,380,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 53,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 851,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 849,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

