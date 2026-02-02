Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.9650, with a volume of 57327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFST

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $854.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Business First Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,400 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $36,974.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,522.35. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Chad Carter sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $103,026.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,044.01. The trade was a 21.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.