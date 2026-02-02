Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 2nd (BA, BBY, BELFB, BMI, BNTX, CRUS, EXTR, FISV, KSPI, LLOY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 2nd:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 2,120 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,060.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $87.00 target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a sell rating. Shore Capital currently has GBX 91 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $162.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $205.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

