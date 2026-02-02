Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 22,643 shares.The stock last traded at $11.96 and had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised Brenntag to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag AG will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

