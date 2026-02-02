Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.45 and last traded at $170.3780, with a volume of 205070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

Enova International Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.92.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, Chairman David Fisher sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $1,510,715.13. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,953,071.63. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,573 shares of company stock worth $4,659,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 40.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth about $5,974,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

