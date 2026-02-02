Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 768,403 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the December 31st total of 512,762 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,538,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,538,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Banzai International Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:BNZI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 979,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,082. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Banzai International had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,082.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.29% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

BNZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Singular Research raised Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Banzai International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banzai International

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.