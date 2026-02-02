Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 768,403 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the December 31st total of 512,762 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,538,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,538,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Banzai International Trading Down 2.9%
NASDAQ:BNZI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 979,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,082. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.56.
Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Banzai International had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,082.13%.
BNZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Singular Research raised Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Banzai International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
