AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $473.11, but opened at $502.55. AppLovin shares last traded at $486.40, with a volume of 2,217,673 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.45.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $635.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.77. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,746,000 after buying an additional 166,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

