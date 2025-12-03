Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.54 and last traded at C$40.84, with a volume of 13532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.87.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia.

