Zacks Research Upgrades Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Hold

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.20 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 351.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
