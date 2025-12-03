Zacks Research Upgrades Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Hold

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.20 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VVOS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 6.88. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 351.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.