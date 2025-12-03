Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 154,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,157. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Most Festive Christmas Stores in the U.S., According to Poll [2025]
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.