Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 154,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,157. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

