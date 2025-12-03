Sovryn Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $55.39 thousand worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,838,097.43523891 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.11382593 USD and is up 10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $46,372.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

