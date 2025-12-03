Toncoin Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.91 billion and approximately $106.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00009986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00003892 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,147,390,066 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,661,994 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,147,352,120.09935359 with 2,490,609,481.44003864 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.60101982 USD and is up 6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 835 active market(s) with $107,802,927.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

