Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Plans $0.11 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
About Whitefield Industrials
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitefield Industrials
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.