Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Plans $0.11 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Get Whitefield Industrials alerts:

About Whitefield Industrials

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.