insurance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.77 Thousand (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, insurance has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One insurance token can now be purchased for $206.95 or 0.00224426 BTC on popular exchanges. insurance has a total market cap of $3.87 billion and approximately $25.77 thousand worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

insurance Token Profile

insurance’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. insurance’s official website is insurance.game. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 206.84764921 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $27,390.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

