Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Campari Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DVDCF
Campari Group Price Performance
About Campari Group
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Campari Group
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
Receive News & Ratings for Campari Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campari Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.