Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Campari Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of DVDCF stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. Campari Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

