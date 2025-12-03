Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AdaptHealth Call Options (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 633 call options.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 11,477,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,726,000 after buying an additional 1,572,835 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,312,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 76,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,982,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,537,000 after acquiring an additional 809,459 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 48.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 685,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,906,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 634,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,007. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $820.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

