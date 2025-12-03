Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AdaptHealth Call Options (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 633 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
AdaptHealth Price Performance
Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,007. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $820.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
