BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 19th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 618,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,991. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

