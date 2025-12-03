BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 19th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 618,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,991. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
