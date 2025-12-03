Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

