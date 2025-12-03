AMETEK, Inc. (AME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE AME traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.35. 168,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

